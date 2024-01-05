trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706602
Taal Thok Ke: Political Debates Sparked Over Mughals Ahead of Pran Pratishtha?

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Ram Mandir Trust has also invited Babri Masjid advocate Iqbal Ansari to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22. Iqbal Ansari is very happy with the invitation. They are saying that Ramlala's life consecration is a moment of great happiness, he will definitely go. But on the other hand, politics regarding Ram temple is not stopping. Bihar's Nitish government minister Ashok Chaudhary said that if the Ram temple is built, will the hungry be filled? Will people get employment? Giving this logic, Ashok Choudhary even reached the point that the Mughals also belonged to India. They did not loot anything like the British. Everything here is kept here. The temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya was demolished by Mughal emperor Babar. If Ram temple is being built at the same place after 500 years, there are no less people opposing it. There needs to be some argument in opposition. So that's why today they again entered Babar in the controversy. Said that the Mughals were not bad, they had only looted and taken away a few.

