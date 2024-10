videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Political Drama in Lucknow over JP’s Birth Anniversary?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 02:18 AM IST

A major political drama unfolded in Lucknow as Samajwadi Party workers protested against the Yogi government. They accused the government of house-arresting Akhilesh Yadav, who wanted to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan. Despite the unfinished construction at the JP NIC Center, Akhilesh was determined to attend, leading to a heated confrontation.