videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Erupts on Muharram Controversy

Sonam | Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: A fierce battle broke out in the politics of West Bengal regarding Muharram. In fact, in a meeting held on law and order before Muharram, Mamata gave strict instructions to the police administration. She instructed the police to make a separate corridor to prevent any kind of accident and deterioration of the situation during the procession. Due to which the political temperature rose. BJP accused the Mamata government of appeasement regarding this. BJP leaders increased the series of allegations and said that Mamata, who opposes Ram, is attacking the majority to woo the vote bank. Which has become the DNA of TMC. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also surrounded the TMC government of Bengal regarding the special corridor. At the same time, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is taking similar action on Kanwar and Muharram. After reviewing the security arrangements, CM Yogi Adityanath gave instructions to take strict action against those who break the rules in Kanwar Yatra and Muharram procession.