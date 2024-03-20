Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Politics in the name of religion in Badaun double murder case?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The double murder in Badaun has created a sensation. Police is busy searching for Javed, the second accused in this case. Whereas, one accused Sajid has already been killed in the encounter. Meanwhile, politics regarding this murder has also intensified.

