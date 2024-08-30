videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Booth Level Officer's Religion

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 08:28 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: A battle has erupted in Uttar Pradesh politics over the religion of BLO. BLO means Booth Level Officer. Who collects information related to voters during elections. Whose role is considered important in the voter list. Samajwadi Party is firing on BJP over the same BLO. BJP is accusing BJP of changing BLO on the basis of religion. The latest case is of Majhawan assembly of Mirzapur. Samajwadi Party alleges that 13 BLOs were changed, out of which 11 are Muslims. And in their place non-Muslims were made BLOs. Earlier, Samajwadi Party has made similar allegations regarding Kundarki seat of Moradabad and Sisamau seat of Kanpur. Samajwadi Party has warned to intensify the protest on this. And has demanded action against those doing this from UP Election Commission.