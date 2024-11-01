Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over CM Yogi's Ravan Statements

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Just before the by-elections in UP, along with Ravan-Khardushan and Tadka, Chand-Mund and Duryodhan have also entered and this entry has been made. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, while attacking the divisive politics, mentioned the period before 2017 without naming anyone and said that those who do divisive politics have the DNA of Ravan and Duryodhan. Without naming anyone, he said that if their Tadka Khardushan get a chance, they will again spread chaos. Apart from this, Yogi also said that only those who are Ram devotees are patriots. So the question is whether people of other religions and those who do not believe in Ram are not patriots. We will also talk about this. At the same time, the opposition tightened the retaliatory strike on Yogi's similar statements.

