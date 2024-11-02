videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Farooq Abdullah Statement on Srinagar Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Encounters are going on against terrorists in three different areas of Jammu and Kashmir. In which some army personnel and policemen were also martyred. Indian Army and Police are jointly running a campaign against the terrorists but Farooq Abdullah, the head of the newly elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, thinks that the terrorist attacks are a conspiracy. He feels that some agency is conspiring to destabilize the government. Whereas Farooq Abdullah knows very well who is behind the terrorism in Kashmir or at whose instigation the terrorists are attacking. Not only this, Farooq Abdullah is refusing to encounter the terrorist and is demanding his arrest and is blaming the central government for the attack.