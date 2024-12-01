videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Mehbooba Mufti Statement on bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 01, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: From India to Bangladesh, there is a war on Hindus and Muslims. In Bangladesh, Hindus are being selectively killed. Maulanas there are giving speeches and issuing fatwas against Hindus. And here in India, violence is taking place to stop the survey being conducted by the court. The police-administration team is facing stone pelting and arson. And there, political breads are also being baked in the fire of these incidents of violence. Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer of the Hindu side, is being threatened with death. The person who filed a petition at Ajmer Sharif Dargah is being threatened with beheading, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is saying that there is no difference between Bangladesh and India. Muslims are being tortured here and people are being made to fight in the country.