Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over on Sam Pitroda Controversial Statement

Sonam|Updated: May 08, 2024, 09:32 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Indian Overseas Congress Ex President Sam Pitroda has given a controversial statement. Sam Pitroda said that the people of the East look like Chinese. The people of the South look like Africans. Congress is badly stuck on Sam Pitroda's apartheid statement. Sam Pitroda has made controversial remarks about the people living in the states of North-East and South region of the country. Watch the big debate on this issue in 'Taal Thok Ke'.

