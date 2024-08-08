videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Waqf Board Amendment Bill

Sonam | Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju today presented the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha and on the opposition's insistence, also demanded a JPC for the amendment. But the opposition is still aggressive about the amendment bill. The opposition is calling it a big conspiracy of the government after the defeat in the elections. Congress is directly calling it an amendment that will take away the religious freedom of Muslims. So Asaduddin Owaisi, who calls himself the messiah of Muslims, is calling the government an enemy of Muslims for bringing this bill. Watch a strong debate on this issue.