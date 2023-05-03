videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Prime Minister Modi's big statement on Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Congress has changed the track of campaign by making election promise of ban on Bajrang Dal and PFI in Karnataka. Today, people of Bajrang Dal protested in many cities and raised slogans against the Congress. Demonstrations took place from Bangalore to Hyderabad, Ayodhya and Jammu. At the same time, Prime Minister Modi has done three rallies in Karnataka. The Prime Minister has accused the Congress of locking up Bajrang Bali. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.