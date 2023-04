videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Prof. Sangeet Ragi gives big statement on Muslims

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory for the states. So at the same time, in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the police has also taken out patrolling and flag march. In the show Taal Thok Ke, Prof. Sangeet Ragi said that riots in the country and the world take place only where Muslims are in majority.