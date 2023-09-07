trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659205
Taal Thok Ke: Question on Sanatan. Deep trick, power in 24 from Sanatani route

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: After the statements of Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja and Ji Parmeshwar against Sanatan, there has been an earthquake in the country's politics. In Taal Thok Ke, Left leader Vivek Srivastava said that there are such Hindus who do not take bath in the morning, but will become the greatest Hindus, he further said that being a good Hindu does not mean hating Muslims.
Trending Videos

