Taal Thok Ke: Rahul and Priyanka declines Mother's old seat - Sources

Sonam|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Is the political ground of Gandhi family in Uttar Pradesh on the verge of being reduced to zero? Has the Gandhi family fled from Amethi Rae Bareli? Behind such questions is the news coming from sources. According to which no member of the Gandhi family will contest elections from Amethi and Rae Bareli seats this time. It is being claimed that Priyanka Gandhi will also not contest the Lok Sabha elections. So this time Rahul Gandhi will try to reach Lok Sabha only via Wayanad. Sonia Gandhi has first gone to Rajya Sabha via Rajasthan. In such a situation, the question is whether Congress has given a walk over to BJP in Amethi, Rae Bareli, its strongest bastion. So his performance on the remaining 78 seats is already on ventilator. What does this mean? Will Congress in UP now become history? If this happens, then in 40 years Congress in Uttar Pradesh will reach zero from the peak.

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public
Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public
Indian Navy vs Somalia Pirates: Indian Navy rescues ship from Somalian pirates
Indian Navy vs Somalia Pirates: Indian Navy rescues ship from Somalian pirates
Badhir News: Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case
Badhir News: Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case
Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav
Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav
Out Of The Box: Watch Exclusive Review on iQOO Z9
Out Of The Box: Watch Exclusive Review on iQOO Z9

