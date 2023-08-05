trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644842
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi is BACK in Parliament!

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
In the Modi surname case, the Supreme Court today gave a major decision and stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi..After facing setbacks from three courts, Rahul Gandhi finally got relief from the Supreme Court. ..Now as soon as his parliament membership is restored, we will again write MP with his name instead of former MP.

