NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti remark' triggers row

Sonam|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: The political conflict has intensified over Rahul Gandhi's statement about 'Shakti'. Today the PM targeted this statement. Now Rahul Gandhi wrote on social media that PM Modi does not like his words. He always tries to change the meaning by twisting them in some way or the other. Rahul has written that the PM knows that I have spoken a deep truth. Watch the big debate with Pradeep Bhandari in Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: SBI must provide full details on electoral bonds without bias
Play Icon02:44
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: SBI must provide full details on electoral bonds without bias
Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Yogi Visit Delhi for Lok Sabha candidates discussion
Play Icon02:23
Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Yogi Visit Delhi for Lok Sabha candidates discussion
PM Modi Condemns Congress Divisive Politics In Shivamogga
Play Icon02:14
 PM Modi Condemns Congress Divisive Politics In Shivamogga
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2 formulas ready for seat sharing in Maharashtra
Play Icon02:43
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2 formulas ready for seat sharing in Maharashtra
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP
Play Icon00:46
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP

Trending Videos

Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: SBI must provide full details on electoral bonds without bias
play icon2:44
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: SBI must provide full details on electoral bonds without bias
Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Yogi Visit Delhi for Lok Sabha candidates discussion
play icon2:23
Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Yogi Visit Delhi for Lok Sabha candidates discussion
PM Modi Condemns Congress Divisive Politics In Shivamogga
play icon2:14
PM Modi Condemns Congress Divisive Politics In Shivamogga
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2 formulas ready for seat sharing in Maharashtra
play icon2:43
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2 formulas ready for seat sharing in Maharashtra
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP
play icon0:46
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP