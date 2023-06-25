NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: RJD spokesperson said - I am ashamed when these people are tweeting about Emergency

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: BJP is celebrating the 48th anniversary of Emergency in the country. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed public meeting in Agra and CM Yogi in Noida. On the other hand, RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan said that the constitution bench of the Supreme Court issues an order and the government brings an ordinance against it, he said that I am ashamed when these people are tweeting about the Emergency.

All Videos

SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
play icon8:43
SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
play icon2:19
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
play icon1:6
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
Panchkula News: car stuck in swollen river
play icon5:56
Panchkula News: car stuck in swollen river
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi
play icon5:15
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi

Trending Videos

SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
play icon8:43
SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
play icon2:19
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
play icon1:6
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
Panchkula News: car stuck in swollen river
play icon5:56
Panchkula News: car stuck in swollen river
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi
play icon5:15
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi
Taal thok ke,Emergency in India,RJD,Chitranjan gagan,PM Modi,Akhilesh Pratap Singh,Congress news,emergency,Emergency in India,Indira Gandhi,BJP,BJP News,BJP Protest,Sanjay gandhi bjp protest,bjp protest news,Noida news,yogi rally,noida rally,kala divas,Hindi News,emergency,Apatkal,Indira sarkar,BJP Protest,kala divas,Congress,Congress news,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,Rajnath singh jansabha,Agra rajnath singh,CM Yogi,Yogi Adityanath,Cm Yogi rally in Noida,CM Yogi in Noida,Noida news,BJP Protest,Congress,आपातकाल की वर्षगांठ पर बीजेपी मना रही काला दिवस,आपातकाल,काला दिवस,