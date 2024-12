videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Samajwadi Party Raises Sambhal Violence Issue in Winter Session

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 12:32 AM IST

The Sambhal violence issue dominated the Winter Session of Parliament. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the opposition, stating their sole intent is “to dig up controversies.” Emphasizing unity, he appealed for harmony and brotherhood in society.