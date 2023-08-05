trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645148
Taal Thok Ke: Senior Advocate Asgar Ali said- Calling the fountain a Shivling is an insult to the Shivling

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: After the order of the Allahabadi High Court, ASI survey was conducted for the second day in Gyanvapi, in which both Hindu and Muslim parties participated. in rhythm Senior Advocate Asghar Ali said that calling the fountain a Shivling is an insult to the Shivling.

