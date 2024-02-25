trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725015
Taal Thok Ke: 'Shankaracharya's disciples destroyed more Buddhist stupas than Aurangzeb',says Ram Gopal Yadav

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Ram Gopal Yadav said, the people in power are snatching away the fundamental rights of the countrymen and there is so much pressure on the court that it is not able to do anything... So to understand the meaning of this entire statement, Ram Gopal Yadav said where Give that understand. Seventeenth century Mughal ruler Aurangzeb has once again entered the politics of the 21st century. This entry has been made in political circles. Samajwadi Party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav. Ram Gopal Yadav said that Shankaracharya's disciples have destroyed a hundred times more Buddhist stupas than Aurangzeb destroyed. Obviously, Ram Gopal Yadav was a professor before being a politician, so whatever he might have said. He must have said it after thinking. But the question arises that why did he raise the name of Aurangzeb at this time?

