Taal Thok Ke: Sonia Gandhi was late by 13 years!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Today is the third day of the special session of Parliament. Women's Reservation Bill is being discussed in the Lok Sabha. The first bill to be presented in the new Parliament House is 'Nari Shakti Vandan Bill'. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the 128th constitutional amendment 'Nari Shakti Vandan Bill-2023' related to women's reservation in the Lok Sabha. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.
Women's reservation bill passed in Lok Sabha
World Cup 2023: India's Mohammed Siraj Reclaims World No.1 Bowling Ranking In ODI
Rahul Gandhi speaks in the new Parliament
Canadian Singer Shubh's India Tour Cancelled After Alleged Support For 'Khalistan'
Smriti Irani sharp reply to Owaisi!
