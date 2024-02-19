trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723001
Taal Thok Ke: SP-Congress fight over seat sharing

Sonam|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
Now only a few months are left for the Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, all the parties of NDA are busy in their preparations. At the same time, conflict continues over seats in the India alliance. SP has released a list of its candidates for UP. In such a situation, it is believed that there was no talk between SP and Congress regarding seat sharing. Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

