Taal Thok Ke (special edition): ED increases Satyendra Jain's difficulties in money laundering case

ED has increased the difficulties of Satyendra Jain in the money laundering case. Enforcement Directorate raided the house of Satyendra Jain and his close associates. During this, about Rs 2 crore 85 lakh in cash and 133 gold coins have been recovered. The weight of these coins is being told more than one and a half kilos.