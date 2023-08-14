trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649141
Taal Thok Ke: Surjewala surrounded by monster statements

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Randeep Surjewala said in the meeting of Haryana that BJP people and BJP's voters are demons..After this statement, the political battle has intensified once again. After Surjewala, Congress leader Pawan Kheda also took his statement a step further, Pawan Kheda said- that these people laugh in the House, only people of demon species do this.. Watch the vigorous debate on this issue today

