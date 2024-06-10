videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Terrorists... how did they reach Jammu and Kashmir?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: A major terrorist attack has been reported in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. Here, terrorists targeted a bus returning from Shiv Khodi. The terrorists fired 40 to 50 rounds on the bus. During the firing, the bus driver was shot in the head and the bus fell into a deep ditch. Nine people have died in this attack while 33 passengers are injured. After this attack, the opposition has raised questions on the NDA government at the center. Watch the country's number one debate show Tal Thok Ke on this issue.