Taal Thok Ke: The more 'tension', the easier will be the 2024 election?
There was violence on the day of Ram Navami in other states of the country including Bengal and Bihar. Now after a week, stone-pelting, arson, firing and murder have taken place in Sonipat, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meerut, Etawah. After these incidents, the leaders of the country have got a political angle. AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has put a barrage of questions on Nitish Kumar on the Bihar riots. Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke show.