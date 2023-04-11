videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: The more 'tension', the easier will be the 2024 election?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 12:33 AM IST

There was violence on the day of Ram Navami in other states of the country including Bengal and Bihar. Now after a week, stone-pelting, arson, firing and murder have taken place in Sonipat, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meerut, Etawah. After these incidents, the leaders of the country have got a political angle. AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has put a barrage of questions on Nitish Kumar on the Bihar riots. Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke show.