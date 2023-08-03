trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644309
Taal Thok Ke: The president of Karni Sena got angry!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
After the violence in Mewat's Nuh, the Haryana government is now in very active mode. Amidst the action, three new videos of the July 31 violence in Nuh have also surfaced. Yesterday we had shown you some Facebook and WhatsApp messages, in which it was clear that a well-planned mob was mobilized to attack the procession. The rioters present on the hill started firing. They were targeting not only the people involved in the yatra, but also the police. ...how the mob surrounded the temple and pelted stones...after which people were saving their lives by hiding behind the vehicles.

