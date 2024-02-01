videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'There are no chances of justice...', says Danish Qureshi

| Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 08:52 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Justice at Gyanvapi is neither far away, nor is it delayed. We can say this because whatever happened from yesterday afternoon to last night happened at a very fast pace. Only yesterday the court of Kashi had given permission for puja in the basement of Vyasji below Gyanvapi and the first puja took place last night itself. This puja started after 30 years. You are seeing exclusive pictures inside the same basement. The court had asked to make arrangements for the puja in 7 days, the court did it last night itself. Along with Ganeshwar Shastri, who determined the auspicious time of Ram temple, 5 Brahmins and people of Vyas family went to the basement. Collector-Commissioner were also present. Collected and arranged the statues scattered in the basement. Purified the entire place with Ganga water and performed puja at 1 o'clock in the night with Swastiva chanting.