Taal Thok Ke: "Thousands of crores of rupees in the name of cleanliness..." Congress spokesperson Hari Shankar Gupta raised questions

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
The political uproar over floods and waterlogging in Delhi is not stopping yet. Congress spokesperson Hari Shankar Gupta took a dig at the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party accusing each other. Congress spokesperson Hari Shankar Gupta said that thousands of crores of rupees went missing in Delhi in the name of cleanliness. He also said that the work of desilting the Yamuna was not done, due to which the holding capacity of the Yamuna was reduced.
Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages
play icon1:50
Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
play icon8:16
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
play icon3:2
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Modi gave such a reaction from France, scientists said this is the real identity of the leader
play icon9:57
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Modi gave such a reaction from France, scientists said this is the real identity of the leader
Delhi Flood Update: 'Rajghat' from Supreme Court... 'Outcry' due to floods in Delhi
play icon6:49
Delhi Flood Update: 'Rajghat' from Supreme Court... 'Outcry' due to floods in Delhi
