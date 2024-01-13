videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke three sadhus were attacked in Purulia West Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: On January 5, the ED team that had gone to raid in North Twenty-four sadhus was attacked. Just a few days later, a mob attacked again in Purulia, West Bengal. This time three sadhus were attacked. However, all three sadhus narrowly escaped being beaten by the mob. But the brutality with which he was beaten. He raises questions ranging from the agility of the police administration to the extremes of hatred. The three sadhus were beaten so much that their clothes were torn. One monk was completely stripped and beaten. People kept making videos on cameras. But no one tried to understand what is the truth? Now TMC's clarification has come out on this matter.