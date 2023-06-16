NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: UCC..BJP will get third term at center with third promise

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Counter-attack is going on between the government and the opposition regarding the Uniform Civil Code in the country. BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that the framers of the Constituent Assembly, who included the Uniform Civil Code in the Directive Principles of Policy, were communal people.

