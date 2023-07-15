trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636004
Taal Thok Ke: UCC will cause trouble to every section...will UCC increase the rights of Hindus? Asaduddin Owaisi

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
A new controversy has erupted even before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The mention of PM Modi bringing UCC law has increased the political stir in the country. Now AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has registered his protest by writing a 28-page letter to the Law Commission. At the same time, many other Muslim leaders are also opposing the UCC. BJP is being accused that it wants to do politics of polarization through UCC. Along with this, Muslim leaders are also saying that a conspiracy is being made to destroy Islam through UCC.
