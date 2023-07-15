trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635978
Taal Thok Ke: UCC's call before the 24th election, who is scaring the Muslims? BJP । AIMIM

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Even before the draft of UCC comes, politics has started in the country. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has written a 28-page letter to the Law Commission on this issue. Actually the Law Commission is seeking public opinion on UCC. At the same time, in a debate, Samajwadi Party leader Dr. Aziz Khan said that BJP wants to polarize and get votes.
