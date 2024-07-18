videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: UP Govt's 'Display Names' Rule Sparks Controversy

Sonam | Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 07:28 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Before the start of Kanwar Yatra 2024, the UP administration has taken such a decision, after which there has been an uproar. UP Police has asked those who hide their identity during the Kanwar Yatra and set up shops to write their original names in their shops, stalls and eateries so that there is no confusion among the Kanwadis and there is no dispute. Taking aim at this decision, Javed Akhtar has also compared the decree with the era of Nazi rule. However, many Muslim shopkeepers of Muzaffarnagar have also started following it.