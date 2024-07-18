Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2767962
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: UP Govt's 'Display Names' Rule Sparks Controversy

Sonam|Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Before the start of Kanwar Yatra 2024, the UP administration has taken such a decision, after which there has been an uproar. UP Police has asked those who hide their identity during the Kanwar Yatra and set up shops to write their original names in their shops, stalls and eateries so that there is no confusion among the Kanwadis and there is no dispute. Taking aim at this decision, Javed Akhtar has also compared the decree with the era of Nazi rule. However, many Muslim shopkeepers of Muzaffarnagar have also started following it.

All Videos

2 Terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara
Play Icon04:36
2 Terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
Play Icon03:40
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
Play Icon02:09
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
Huge ruckus in Chatgaon, Bangladesh, video released
Play Icon05:39
Huge ruckus in Chatgaon, Bangladesh, video released
Travel Influencer Anvi Kamdar Dies After Falling Into Gorge
Play Icon01:55
Travel Influencer Anvi Kamdar Dies After Falling Into Gorge

Trending Videos

2 Terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara
play icon4:36
2 Terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kupwara
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
play icon3:40
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
play icon2:9
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda
Huge ruckus in Chatgaon, Bangladesh, video released
play icon5:39
Huge ruckus in Chatgaon, Bangladesh, video released
Travel Influencer Anvi Kamdar Dies After Falling Into Gorge
play icon1:55
Travel Influencer Anvi Kamdar Dies After Falling Into Gorge