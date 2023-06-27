NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: VHP spokesperson said - BJP is working in the interest of Hindus, that's why it is getting success

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi addressed 10 lakh BJP workers from across the country online from Madhya Pradesh. Today PM Modi told the country in just a few gestures that UCC will come. Modi said that there should not be two laws in one house.In Taal Thok Ke, VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair said that BJP is working in the interest of Hindus, that is why it is getting success.

