Taal Thok Ke: 'Vishwaguru' Vs 'Mohabbat' shop, preparations for 24... who is heavy on whom?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi is attending the G-7 Summit as a special guest. ..he will participate in the summit till 21st May. During this, many bilateral meetings will be held. After that he will go to Papua New Guinea and Australia for two days. Let me remind here that this is the visit of the Prime Minister of India. PM has received the invitation. It is a different matter that he is Modi. But Modi's going to the G-7 may not be acceptable to the Congress. Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet that the propaganda factory of 'Swayambhu Vishwaguru' has started making false narratives.