videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Was a conspiracy hatched against Vinesh Phogat?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 10:24 PM IST

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is out of the Olympics. Everyone was happy and were expecting gold from her, but who knew that Vinesh, who had defeated the opposing wrestlers, would have to bow before time. Just one step away from gold, Vinesh has been disqualified from the Olympic finals and the reason for this is only because of her excess weight of 100 grams. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.