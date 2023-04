videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Watch debate on Mallikarjun Kharge's bad words for PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

Congress National President in Karnataka Mallikarjun Kharge has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a poisonous snake. After which he has also done damage control of this song. Kharge said that he has not called the PM but the BJP a poisonous snake. Earlier, at the time of Gujarat elections, he had called PM Modi as Ravana with 100 heads. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.