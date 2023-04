videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Watch the big debate on Mehbooba Mufti's controversial statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is worse than Guantanamo Bay. Watch the big debate on Mehbooba Mufti's controversial statement in Taal Thok Ke.