Taal Thok Ke: 'We will not let anything happen to Babri...', statement of Islamic Scholar in debate

| Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 08:56 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Only yesterday the court of Kashi had given permission for puja in the basement of Vyasji below Gyanvapi and the first puja took place last night itself. This puja started after 30 years. You are seeing exclusive pictures inside the same basement. The court had asked to make arrangements for the puja in 7 days, the court did it last night itself. Along with Ganeshwar Shastri, who determined the auspicious time of Ram temple, 5 Brahmins and people of Vyas family went to the basement. Collector-Commissioner were also present. Collected and arranged the statues scattered in the basement. Purified the entire place with Ganga water and performed puja at 1 o'clock in the night with Swastiva chanting. When the sound of conch shells and bells echoed from the basement, the devotees covered the word Mosque written on the sign board outside Gyanvapi and pasted the word Temple in its place. And now the schedule of 5 time puja in the basement has also been released.