Taal Thok Ke: 'What does the Congress want..Railway Minister to resign and run away?'

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
273 people have died in the Balasore train accident in Odisha. Immediately after this accident, the opposition is attacking the central government. The National President of Congress has handed over a letter to PM Modi with 5 questions. But, the Central Government has handed over the investigation of this accident to the CBI. So, a bridge costing 750 crores has collapsed in Bhagalpur, Bihar. On which the Nitish government has set up an inquiry. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

Deshhit: 'Incident' or 'conspiracy' in Balasore?
22:47
Deshhit: 'Incident' or 'conspiracy' in Balasore?
Baat Pate Ki: Why did the trains collide... the station master told the truth of the accident?
39:25
Baat Pate Ki: Why did the trains collide... the station master told the truth of the accident?
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Ministers Who Have Resigned On 'Moral Grounds' After Train Accidents
3:33
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Ministers Who Have Resigned On 'Moral Grounds' After Train Accidents
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shivam Tyagi's taunt on TMC said, you people run by charter
8:49
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shivam Tyagi's taunt on TMC said, you people run by charter
Baat Pate Ki: 2024 is near...that's why the opposition is running a 'political train'?
9:16
Baat Pate Ki: 2024 is near...that's why the opposition is running a 'political train'?

