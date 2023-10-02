trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670051
Taal Thok Ke: What next after caste census in Bihar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Bihar government on Monday released the results of caste-based census, in which many important revelations have been made. According to this census, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Extra Backward Class (EBC) constitute 63 percent of the total population of the state. According to the data, the total population of the state is a little more than 13.07 crores, out of which EBC is the largest social class with 36 percent. After this OBC is 27.13 percent.
