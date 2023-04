videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: When the anchor asked whether Atiq was a saint or a criminal?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

Politics continues regarding Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Today Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath made a big statement, he said that earlier there used to be disturbances in UP, now there are festivals. Eid is being celebrated peacefully in UP today. Watch the big debate today in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.