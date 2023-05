videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Where is the Congress stuck in the race for CM?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

The drama has started in Delhi for the post of CM in Karnataka. Everyday there are news like the announcement of the name of the Chief Minister. Today in Delhi, DK Shikkumar has held a meeting with Congress MLAs. Siddaramaiah's supporters celebrated in Bengaluru today and distributed sweets as well. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.