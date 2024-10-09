videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Who benefits from the fear of Hindutva?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: After BJP's victory and Congress' defeat in Haryana, a new question has arisen. The question is whether the land of wrestlers has defeated the politics of division? The question is also whether Congress will have to bear the brunt of its defeat in the Haryana wrestling arena from Maharashtra to the UP assembly by-elections. Today PM Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth more than Rs 7600 crore in Maharashtra and then addressed the people. In his address, PM Modi attacked the Congress fiercely while giving a message to the people of Maharashtra. PM Modi said that the policy of Congress is to make Hindu castes fight and take political advantage. Along with this, PM Modi said that Congress does vote bank politics by scaring Muslims.