trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714714
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for Bihar Political Crisis?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Bihar Political Crisis Update: There is no final decision on whether the grand alliance government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue or fall in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will not go to Raj Bhavan today and will not meet the Governor. Which means Nitish Kumar will not resign today.

All Videos

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
Play Icon3:37
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
Play Icon2:21
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow
Play Icon2:21
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
Play Icon3:27
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!
Play Icon4:27
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!

Trending Videos

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
play icon3:37
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
play icon2:21
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow
play icon2:21
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
play icon3:27
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!
play icon4:27
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!