NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Whom can be held responsible for clash in West Bengal?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
After stone pelting on Ram devotees in Howrah, adjacent to Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, the fire of violence has flared up once again today. Mamta's police administration appeared helpless in front of the stone pelters. Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee alleged that people from outside have committed violence in Bengal and BJP is not responsible for these riots. On this whole incident, the leader of the opposition in Bengal Shubhendu Adhikari has demanded an NIA inquiry into the matter. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.

