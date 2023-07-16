trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636404
Taal Thok Ke: Who will be the face in front of PM Modi in 2024, why did Rajkumar Bhati get angry after hearing the question?

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Opposition parties are uniting before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A meeting of 26 opposition parties is going to be held in Bengaluru. Aam Aadmi Party is also participating in this meeting. SP spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati flared up during a debate show. In fact, Zee News anchor Vishal Pandey asked Rajkumar Bhati that who would be the face of the Prime Minister's post from the opposition in 2024, Rajkumar Bhati got angry on this question.
