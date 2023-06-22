NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Whom did Deepak Chaurasia tell... 'Amitabh Bachchan of Sholay'

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sting is now ringing in America as well. The Congress party has made Modi's US visit an issue of protest. PM Modi will address the US Parliament at 12.15 pm Indian time. After which there will be a press conference and in this press conference two questions will be asked from PM Modi. One question will be asked towards America and one towards India. Watch today's debate on this big mood in Taal Thok Ke.

Indian-origin girl plays violin ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House
play icon0:36
Indian-origin girl plays violin ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House
Why was the red carpet laid for Prime Minister Modi?
play icon7:25
Why was the red carpet laid for Prime Minister Modi?
Supriya Shrinate said- Why didn't PM speak on Manipur violence?
play icon7:9
Supriya Shrinate said- Why didn't PM speak on Manipur violence?
White House decked up to welcome PM Modi for bilateral talks and State Dinner
play icon1:47
White House decked up to welcome PM Modi for bilateral talks and State Dinner
“It’s a great honour for me…” Congressman Thanedar who will escort PM Modi to address US Congress
play icon3:34
“It’s a great honour for me…” Congressman Thanedar who will escort PM Modi to address US Congress

