Taal Thok Ke: Whose Ram in 2024..Whose Ram-Ram?

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
The election pandal that was decorated for Priyanka in Madhya Pradesh today. A big mace of Bajrangbali was placed on it. This preparation of Congress is being given the name of soft Hindutva, BJP alleges that the Muslim appeasement Congress is remembering Hindutva to win the elections. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

